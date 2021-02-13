Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 1,284.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,742,737 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $79,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

