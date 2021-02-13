Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director David E. Kepler Sells 42,800 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $2,001,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,768.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Teradata stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 196,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

