Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ternium from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ternium from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in Ternium by 42.2% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,100,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,981 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Ternium by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 347,491 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Ternium by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,343,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after acquiring an additional 446,985 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,213,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ternium by 47.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after buying an additional 226,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

