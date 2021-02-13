Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.65 Million

Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to post sales of $64.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $113.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $289.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.84 million to $290.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $357.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.64 million to $364.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BWS Financial started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock.

TPL traded up $44.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,119.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,951. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $295.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,120.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $835.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $616.35.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $793.02 per share, with a total value of $34,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 340 shares of company stock valued at $240,987. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPL. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

