Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.48 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.72. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.