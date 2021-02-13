Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after acquiring an additional 91,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 378,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total value of $3,760,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,539,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,659. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $323.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $336.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.85.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

