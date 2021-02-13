Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $144.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

