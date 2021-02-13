Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,311 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $63,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMR opened at $85.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.