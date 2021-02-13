TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 307,000 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the January 14th total of 761,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TFFP opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $21.14.

Several research firms have commented on TFFP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other news, Director Robert S. Mills sold 55,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,077,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $75,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,215,100 shares of company stock worth $17,425,956. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,471 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,556,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,259,000. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

