TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Upgraded by Danske to “Buy”

Danske upgraded shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TGSGY. UBS Group cut TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Pareto Securities cut TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of TGSGY opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA Company Profile

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

