Tharisa plc (THS.L) (THS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.62 on March 10th

Tharisa plc (THS.L) (LON:THS) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Tharisa plc (THS.L)’s previous dividend of $0.19. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:THS opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. Tharisa plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 142 ($1.86). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.51. The company has a market cap of £341.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84.

Get Tharisa plc (THS.L) alerts:

About Tharisa plc (THS.L)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa plc (THS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa plc (THS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.