The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given New $36.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

CHEF stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth $149,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

