The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,897 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $36,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $290.25 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $291.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,146 shares of company stock valued at $491,827,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

