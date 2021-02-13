The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $53.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENR. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Energizer stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,220,000 after purchasing an additional 69,090 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after buying an additional 215,837 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Energizer by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 75,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 3,029.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 336,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

