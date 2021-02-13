The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

NASDAQ GT opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $14.59.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 651.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,316,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 646,310 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 627,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 98.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,121,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 556,593 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

