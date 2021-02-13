The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on GBX shares. TheStreet lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $141,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $440,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,309. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. 712,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

