The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Maxim Group

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HAIN. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.85.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $45.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.