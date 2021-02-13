The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lowered by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 302,953 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $75,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $277.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $298.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

