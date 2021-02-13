The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Boosted by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,218,000 after buying an additional 480,931 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,749,000 after buying an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,202,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,036,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.10. 899,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,339. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.