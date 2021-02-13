The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 400.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 294,951 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.39. 8,821,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,274,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

