The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives $34.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.56.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after acquiring an additional 97,709 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 3,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 77,907 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.