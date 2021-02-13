The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Short Interest Update

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,310,000 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the January 14th total of 78,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 24.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:MAC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.90. 4,055,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,996,221. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. Equities analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

In other The Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Macerich in the third quarter worth $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Macerich in the third quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Macerich by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Macerich by 68.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.