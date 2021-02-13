The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The New Home had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%.

NYSE NWHM opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The New Home has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $99.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.65.

The New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

