The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) (LON:SCIN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $708.40

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) (LON:SCIN)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $708.40 and traded as low as $693.00. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) shares last traded at $695.00, with a volume of 57,330 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 708.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 716.48. The company has a quick ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 31.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52. The stock has a market cap of £486.01 million and a PE ratio of -7.74.

Get The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L)’s previous dividend of $5.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.61%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) Company Profile (LON:SCIN)

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.