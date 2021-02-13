The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.94.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $98,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.