The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.94.

Shares of DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.72. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 35,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 31,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

