TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Gap Down to $2.17

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $1.97. TherapeuticsMD shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 371,894 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $572.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 58.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 48.3% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

