Therapix Biosciences (OTCMKTS:TRPXD) Shares Up 2.3%

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRPXD) shares shot up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.17. 3,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 1,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.42.

Therapix Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRPXD)

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include THX-110, which has completed Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Obstructive Sleep Apnea; THX-160, which has completed two preliminary preclinical studies for the treatment of acute and chronic pain; and THX-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Therapix Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapix Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.