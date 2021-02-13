Thomas J. Kester Buys 120,960 Shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Thomas J. Kester purchased 120,960 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $74,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NSPR stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.41. InspireMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

