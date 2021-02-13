ThoreNext Price Reaches $0.15 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 58.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One ThoreNext coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreNext has a market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $1,797.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00067247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $493.59 or 0.01054936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00055984 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.71 or 0.05552066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026932 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ThoreNext Coin Profile

THX is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

ThoreNext Coin Trading

ThoreNext can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

