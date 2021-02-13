thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Up 158.5% in January

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 158.5% from the January 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TKAMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.25. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $13.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.