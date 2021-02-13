Tidex Token (TDX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.12 million and $334.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00284871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00093441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00089482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00089067 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,333.61 or 1.00351720 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00063128 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

