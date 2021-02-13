Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) Short Interest Update

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the January 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Tikcro Technologies stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Tikcro Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31.

Get Tikcro Technologies alerts:

Tikcro Technologies Company Profile

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. focuses on development of biotechnology project in Israel. It offers anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 for cancer immune treatment. The company was formerly known as Tioga Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Tikcro Technologies Ltd. in September 2003. Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tikcro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tikcro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.