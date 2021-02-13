Timothy L. Olson Buys 1,000 Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Director Timothy L. Olson purchased 1,000 shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $11,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,121 shares in the company, valued at $169,506.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,961 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

