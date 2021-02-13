Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.04

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and traded as high as $54.01. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $52.57, with a volume of 16,925 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKOMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tokio Marine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 3.73%. Analysts expect that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

