Tokyo Electron Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.63 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tokyo Electron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $104.04 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $109.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.07.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

