Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Short Interest Up 136.4% in January

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the January 14th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

TGLVY opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th were issued a $0.2806 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

