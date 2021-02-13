Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$97.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TIH shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock traded up C$1.28 on Friday, reaching C$92.95. 120,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,726. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$52.36 and a 1-year high of C$94.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 29.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.49, for a total value of C$26,247.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,205 shares in the company, valued at C$18,040,875.45. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$452,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$187,335. Insiders have sold 18,776 shares of company stock worth $1,707,521 over the last 90 days.

About Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

