Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Up 175.0% in January

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $192,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of TPZ stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,756. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $16.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.