Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.85

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23.

Tosoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

