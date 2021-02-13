Total’s (TOT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TOT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Total from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Total from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.29.

TOT stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53. Total has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

