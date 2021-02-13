TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to an outperformer rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of TA opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a market cap of $437.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

