Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,347.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,347.38 ($17.60).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPK shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

TPK traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82). The company had a trading volume of 282,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of -1,200.42. Travis Perkins plc has a 12-month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,751 ($22.88). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,404.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,254.22.

In other news, insider John Rogers bought 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Also, insider Pete Redfern purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, for a total transaction of £367.74 ($480.45). Insiders have purchased a total of 153 shares of company stock worth $204,166 in the last ninety days.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

