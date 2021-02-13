Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.24 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Generac by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.46.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $326.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $330.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

