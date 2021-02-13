Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.42 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

