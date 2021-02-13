Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Incyte by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

INCY opened at $84.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

