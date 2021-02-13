Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,317 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Catalent were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Catalent by 28.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,823,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,656,000 after acquiring an additional 318,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,249,000 after acquiring an additional 591,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Catalent by 562.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 566,642 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $125.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average is $97.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,624. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

