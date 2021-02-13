Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $73.97 on Thursday. Trimble has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $75.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,362 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,478,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Trimble by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

