Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) had its target price raised by Cowen from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of TRN opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -643.80 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 320,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 160,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

