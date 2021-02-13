Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Shares Up 22.1%

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)’s stock price was up 22.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 1,782,210 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,797% from the average daily volume of 93,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85.

In related news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 12,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $55,791.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $171,875. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Trio-Tech International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

